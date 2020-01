University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano helped make the day of a few young Vol fans at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

ETCH said the Vol QB stopped by Thursday to make their days a little bit brighter.

ETCH

JG took pictures and handed out a few autographs in the process.

One mother said the visit was the highlight of their young son's day.

Another person who had stayed at ETCH when they were a child said they were positive JG's visit made many children very happy.