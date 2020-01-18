KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volkswagen officials say they are partnering with the University of Tennessee and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to create the company's first innovation hub for developing new technology in North America.

A joint statement Friday from the three partners announced the hub will be located in Knoxville. The statement says it will include research opportunities for UT doctoral students and focus on electric vehicles and developing lighter components from composite materials.

Volkswagen opened an assembly plant in Chattanooga in 2011 and broke ground last fall in Tennessee on a new electric vehicle production facility. VW also has innovation hubs in Spain, Israel and Japan.