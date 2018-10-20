Knoxville — There are four Saturdays in October.

But for Vols fans, there might as well only be one.

The Third Saturday in October brings Alabama and Tennessee together each year.

"I always look forward to the game," said Caroline Canfield.

Of course, the rivalry changes depending on who you talk to.

"The rivalry between Alabama and UT has been very, very one sided," UT sophomore Reese Shoesmith said.

Some of Shoesmith's fondest memories are, unfortunately, of the losing streak.

"Multiple losses, straight in a row," Shoesmith said.

Canfield has a lot of the same memories.

"I know its been a huge tradition in Tennessee for the Alabama game," Canfield said. "Usually, I know how the outcome might turn out, but I feel like with Coach Pruitt, hopefully he'll be able to turn it around in the next couple of years."

So fans are staying hopeful for the future--because in the past, it hasn't always been this way.

"You can't believe what it was," Ron Gilman said.

Gilman knows that well.

"In 1980, my first time being at a Bama game, whew, I'm getting tears man, it was the greatest thing," Gilman said.

He says the rivalry was strong throughout the 80s, 90s and into the 2000s.

"Listen to that radio on those away games, and come down to this stadium, it gave me hope," Gilman said. "It inspired me."

It inspired him to show his Vols passion with some unique game day attire.

"These are the coaches heads that lost to Alabama," Gilman said, showing off small skulls attached to his hat.

He says the rivalry stands for what football should be--a fight to the finish.

"The score doesn't tell everything," Gilman said. "When they line up against those big Bama players, and they're big, they're three deep, we're maybe one or two deep, but they never quit fighting."

© 2018 WBIR