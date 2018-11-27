The University of Tennessee and head football coach Jeremy Pruitt will need to start searching for a new offensive coordinator because WKU Football announced Tuesday that Tyson Helton is going to take over as head coach for Western Kentucky.
Helton will be WKU's 21st head coach.
Coach Pruitt issued the following statement on Helton's departure.
"Congratulations to Tyson Helton on being named the head coach at Western Kentucky. I'm grateful to Tyson for the hard work he put in this season and his help in setting the foundation for future success at the University of Tennessee. Tyson is an outstanding coach. I wish him the best and I expect he will do a great job at WKU."
