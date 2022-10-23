Vols and Lady Vols players connect with major company in new NIL deal

Hendon Hooker, Tamari Key, Jordan Walker and Sara Puckett all signed onto a new NIL deal with a familiar company known across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several Vols players connected with AT&T on a new Name, Image and Likeness deal. The company announced Sunday that they worked with The Volunteer Club and Lady Vol Boost (HER) Club to connect with the athletes.

"I think people are catching on because college sports if you think about it — people connect the most with college," said Alan Hill, the regional director for AT&T. "There's an emotional connection with the college. You look at ESPN GameDay, for instance, you don't have that with the NFL."

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was one of the students they signed an agreement with, as well as Lady Vol basketball players Tamari Key, Jordan Walker and Sara Puckett.

Information was not available about how much money the athletes would make through the deal. It is the first time AT&T became involved in the NIL space across the U.S.

Hill said the idea for a NIL deal came to them in the spring. During the event on Sunday, he mentioned that the players would be posting on social media on behalf of AT&T and could be performing other publicity work.