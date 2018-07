KNOXVILLE — Single-game tickets for the 2018 Tennessee football season are now on sale.

There are several packages available, and season tickets are still on sale.

The Rocky Top package allow fans to choose any three games to attend, excluding Florida and Alabama, for $135.

For the Orange & White package, fans can choose between the Florida or Alabama games and choose two other games for $205.

To purchase tickets, visit allvols.com

