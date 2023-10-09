Vols to honor HOFer Eric Berry during home against Texas A&M

Berry, a Georgia native, played for UT from 2007-09. He'll be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will honor VFL Eric Berry on Saturday afternoon during the home game against Texas A&M University.

Berry is part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

Berry, 32, is among the most decorated and popular Volunteers to play for Tennessee in recent decades. He played for UT 2007-09 before going on to a successful career in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Fairburn, Ga., native is a two-time, first-team All-American. In 2009, he became the first player in school history to receive the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back, according to UT.

Berry is the 22nd UT player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame, according to the National Football Foundation.

He also was a finalist for the Nagurski and Lott trophies during his Knoxville years.

The Chiefs picked him fifth overall in the 2010 draft.

He was with the Chiefs for nine seasons. After contracting cancer in 2014, he was named the Comeback Player of the Year in 2015.