Volunteer with passion for reading honored at annual local Imagination Library luncheon

The organization sends out books to 19,000 children every month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Knox County celebrated the joy of reading and the people who help make that happen Thursday at its annual fundraiser.

The event, attended by hundreds, was held at the Cherokee Country Club. WBIR's Abby Ham, a member of the group's advisory board, served as master of ceremonies.

The county organization, administered through the county library system, mails a free book every month to some 19,000 children up to age 5. Similar groups are doing the same today in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Ireland.

At the event, buyers could take part in bidding for items at a silent auction. Participants also were encouraged to make donations that help the library project in the county.

As part of the celebration, the Imagination Library of Knox County honored John Unthank, or "Pastor John" as he's more widely known.

Unthank works with the Knoxville Dream Center to hand out items including supplies and books to students and teachers at 14 "Title One" schools. Such schools are considered to have larger proportions of lower-income children.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, another champion of reading and literacy, presented the award.

Unthank told the crowd he loves to bring smiles to children -- and he wants to instill a love of reading in children.