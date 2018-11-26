Knoxville — There's nothing wrong with spending a little money on yourself or friends and family.

It's what many people have done over the last few days which included Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Tuesday, Nov. 27, however, is a movement to shift your focus to caring for others.

#GivingTuesday was created in 2012 by 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation. Since then, through social media, the idea has grown and attracted the participation of people all over the world.

The creators ask anyone to participate in any way that is most meaningful to them.

Here are a few ideas to donate your time, money, resources to different charity organizations in the East Tennessee Community.

Imagination Library - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age five across the U.S. and several other countries. For your Giving Tuesday donation, Dolly is offering a chance to join her at Dollywood's opening day. You'll spend some time with the superstar, get VIP accommodations, and more!

Happy #GivingTuesday, y’all! I’m so excited to offer one lucky winner the chance to meet me in Dollywood, all to support my Imagination Library. Give back and enter here: https://t.co/zGVGsMMUsZ pic.twitter.com/UyxIP4ToBu — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 27, 2018

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO IMAGINATION LIBRARY

Young-Williams Animal Center - Each year, 10,000 homeless cats and dogs come to the center either abandoned, abused or neglected. You can help by adopting a pet and giving them a new chance at life. Maybe your home is a little too full for a new furry addition, but you want to help. You can still give a monetary gift or donate your time as a volunteer.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO YOUNG WILLIAMS

Adopt A Golden Knoxville - A volunteer-based, non-profit, Adopt-A-Golden works to provide homes for abandoned dogs of Golden Retriever Breed. They need donations to pay for travel expenses to rescue these animals and provide medical care to dogs with special needs or surgeries. Each year, the group also works to bring over Golden Retrievers from Turkey, where they are overrun with strays.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO ADOPT-A-GOLDEN

Little Ponderosa Zoo - Last year, the exotic animal rescue group had a horrible fire that destroyed their main barn and took the life of several of their animals. They have since rebuilt the area, but are still in need of more space for their animals. Some of the animals they bring in, like Niko the Timberwolf, have grown into adults and now need more room to roam. You can sponsor a new room in their facility or donate any amount in the rebuild efforts.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO LITTLE PONDEROSA ZOO

Habitat For Humanity - Volunteers armed with hammers and nails, labor together to build homes for low-income working families. They teach them how to handle money and take care of a home. Habitat wants to help break the cycle of poverty in the community, while also giving families shelter.

You can sign up to participate in one of their builds and give your time and labor or donate money that helps with building materials.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

KARM - Knoxville Area Rescue Mission provides everything from shelter, to food, to job opportunities for people. They serve nearly 1,000 meals per day. As the temperatures get colder, the need is greater for warm clothes and beds.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO KARM

THE LOVE KITCHEN - Started by two loving sisters, The Love Kitchen provides meals and clothing to homebound or unemployed persons. They want to promote self-sufficiency while lending a helping hand. You can donate your time as a volunteer preparing and delivering meals or a monetary donation to help buy supplies.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE LOVE KITCHEN

MOBILE MEALS - Their meals on wheels programs takes meals to homebound seniors five days a week and on holidays. They desperately need people to be drivers and deliver the meals as their numbers are growing fast. A monetary gift also helps buy supplies. You can give one time or adopt-a-senior for $75 a month.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO MOBILE MEALS

KNOXVILLE SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA - We all love holiday music right? How about donating to young musicians using their talents in music? The Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra has been invited to honor the life and music of Beethoven during his 250th birthday celebration in Vienna, Austria in 2020. They are matching donation's through their travel fund right now.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO KSYO

MISSION OF HOPE - Mission of Hope is kicking off it's 23rd annual Christmas Campaign soon to help those in need in the mountains of Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. This year, the organization is hoping to help more than 18,000 children and their families at 28 rural elementary schools. People are encouraged to donate non-perishable food, new clothes, new toys and hygiene items.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO MISSION OF HOPE

ANGEL TREE - Give a gift to a child in need through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Or you can help volunteer, sort organize and distribute gifts. Volunteers are also needed to work the Red Kettle Stations across Knoxville.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO ANGEL TREE

