KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers paid their respects to veterans who served our country by cleaning up their headstones at the Knoxville National Cemetery.

Dozens of volunteers headed out and went row by row with brushes and soapy water to clean the dirty headstones.

The clean up started at 8 a.m.

The cleaning went beyond headstones as volunteers also cleaned other parts of the cemetery, including the outside wall and signs.

