Volunteers come together to help bring golf back after Tanasi Clubhouse fire

Staff said about 300 people have volunteered to make sure golf carts are available for golfers.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Golfing is underway at the Tanasi Golf Club in Tellico Village after a fire destroyed the clubhouse in late August. The staff said, though, it would not have been possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers.

Casey Flenniken, who is the head golf professional at Tanasi, explained they used to house the golf carts in the clubhouse that burned down. Now, staff has no choice but to put them in a facility about half a mile away from the golf course.

"So that requires a lot from our staff, a lot of personnel," he added. "And, obviously, we were not able to bring all staff members in, so we need some volunteers."

Flenniken said about 300 volunteers have chimed in since, driving the golf carts half a mile back and forth.

"Tellico Village is the epitome of the term, 'it takes a village,'" he said. "And that is what it has been the last three weeks."

Vicki McDowell is one of those volunteers helping drive carts around. She has done a little bit of everything in Tanasi, from checking people in, to scheduling tee times. She said, although it was stressful at first, she is happy to be able to help out with the carts too.

"It is working," she mentioned. "You know, it is a little inconvenient, but it is kind of nice to see everybody come together."

Flenniken said they have also had to alter start times and tee time intervals while they deal with the reconstruction.