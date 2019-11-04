Volunteers put their building skills to use to help a few local military families Thursday afternoon.

Knoxville Habitat for Humanity partnered with more than 30 volunteers from Realty Trust Group and University Radiology. The playhouses they built will become special places for kids from three military families.

"I hope this is a place they can have fun and cherish for years," volunteer Lacey Mellott said. "I hope it's a place they can be really creative."

The group took part in a a team build, which brings people together to help their community. Each playhouse costs roughly $2,500 and takes 7 to 12 volunteers to put together.