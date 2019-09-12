Volunteers in Blount County are working hard to deliver Christmas to more than hundreds of kids.

Toys for Blount County and the Junior Service League of Maryville are providing toys to more than 1,200 children this year. On Monday, volunteers packed boxes for children from babies to 14-year-olds.

The gift boxes included toys, hygiene items, diapers and more.

Donations collected by local businesses and schools came in from all around the area. Volunteers said the need is greater than ever.

"The need has increased 12%. We're one of five groups in Blount County and we're all maxed out this year," Beth Hopkins with the Junior Service League of Maryville said.

The group is also working with the Empty Pantry Fund to provide food for nearly 1,500 families in the area.