Volunteers started placing flags at veterans' gravesites at two East Tennessee cemeteries, ahead of Veterans Day.

Jenny Testerman, one of the volunteers, had a special connection to the effort as she placed a flag on the grave of Jerry Taylor.

She says Taylor was a father figure to her so it was the least she could do for him and his fellow veterans.

There were so many volunteers it only took 30 minutes to get all 3,000 flags in place.

