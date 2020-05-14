KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With so many people wearing masks, it's creating communication difficulties for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

For that reason, the Tennessee Schools for the Deaf is asking for help to create masks with clear 'windows' that will help students and staff see mouthing.

The TSD is asking for volunteers to sew clear masks for the 2020-2021 school year. It said the masks are needed at all three of its campuses in Knoxville, Nashville and Jackson.

Those wanting to help can find out how to sign up at this link.

TSD is also accepting fabric donations through May 31 as well as financial donations to the PTCA of Tennessee Schools for the Deaf.

Fabric can be any color or print free of inappropriate graphics or images.

The TSD said it is developing a plan for mask use following CDC and county guidelines, saying it is important to have visual access for American Sign Language grammar. It said regular cloth masks do not provide the needed language or communication.