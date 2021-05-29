Volunteers place hundreds of flags at East Tennessee veteran cemeteries

It's an annual tradition to honor those who've served ahead of Memorial Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flags wave at the gravestones of veterans in East Tennessee ahead of Memorial Day. On Saturday, volunteers placed hundreds of American flags at the John Sevier Veterans Cemetery and Lyons View Veterans Cemetery.

"It's so important that we teach our kids the traditions and what freedom is all about," veteran Joe Meady Jr. said. "We put flags on my brothers' and sisters' grave markers. [I'm] very proud to do so."

Meady said he proudly served from May 1974 to March 1995. The first flag he placed had a personal connection.

"My loved one here is Robert Cohen Sr. That's my wife's father. He served in the Navy," Meady said.

Meady said he appreciated seeing all the different volunteers showing their support for his fellow veterans.

"It's so important that my family of veterans comes together to do this in honor of my brothers and sisters who laid their life on the line for this nation, for freedom," he said. "Freedom is so important and it's really not free. That's why everybody did what they did for this nation."

Betsy Edmond came to help with Seymour's Boy Scout Troop 585. She said it's an important lesson for the children.