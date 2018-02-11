Vonore Elementary School will close its gym through Monday morning after concerns about a possible gas leak, the school district wrote on Twitter Friday.

"We have investigated concerns about a possible gas leak in the gym with the help of our local fire department, EMS, Loudon Utilities, and Monroe County Maintenance Department. All checks at this time have been clear," the post said.

As a precaution, the gym was closed until another evaluation could be completed on Monday morning.

No one will be allowed in the gym this weekend until then.

