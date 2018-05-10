A Vonore man was shot by several other hunters in Monroe County Tuesday morning, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA said it was contacted just before 9 a.m. Tuesday about an incident in the Citico area, on private property.

"Several hunters shot at a bear coming out of a tree," Míme Barnes, TWRA Region 3 Wildlife Specialist said. "Charles Lee Millsaps, a 51 year old, Vonore man in the hunting party, was struck by a bullet and was hospitalized."

No one was cited in the incident, TWRA said.

