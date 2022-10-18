Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections.
There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:
- Carter Senior Center
- City-County Building (Small Assembly Room)
- Downtown West
- Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points
- Farragut Town Hall
- Halls Recreation Center
- Karns Senior Center
- Knoxville Expo Center
- Meridian Baptist Church
- New Harvest Park
These locations are generally open during the same hours. During the weekdays, most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29, the voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
However, there are a few exceptions.
The Karns Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during weekdays. This location will be closed on both Saturdays.
Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and on Oct. 31.
The City-County Building will be open on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lastly, early voting will stay open until 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2 and 3. The last day to early vote is Nov. 3.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
For a sample ballot, click here.