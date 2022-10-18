Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday

There are ten different polling locations across Knox County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections.

There are ten different polling locations across Knox County:

Carter Senior Center

City-County Building (Small Assembly Room)

Downtown West

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

Farragut Town Hall

Halls Recreation Center

Karns Senior Center

Knoxville Expo Center

Meridian Baptist Church

New Harvest Park

These locations are generally open during the same hours. During the weekdays, most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29, the voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

However, there are a few exceptions.

The Karns Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during weekdays. This location will be closed on both Saturdays.

Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and on Oct. 31.

The City-County Building will be open on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lastly, early voting will stay open until 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2 and 3. The last day to early vote is Nov. 3.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.