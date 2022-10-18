x
Early voting in Knox County begins Wednesday

There are ten different polling locations across Knox County.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Knox County voters can cast their votes in the 2022 Midterm Elections.  

There are ten different polling locations across Knox County: 

  • Carter Senior Center
  • City-County Building (Small Assembly Room)
  • Downtown West
  • Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points 
  • Farragut Town Hall 
  • Halls Recreation Center 
  • Karns Senior Center
  • Knoxville Expo Center
  • Meridian Baptist Church
  • New Harvest Park 

These locations are generally open during the same hours. During the weekdays, most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29, the voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

However, there are a few exceptions. 

The Karns Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during weekdays. This location will be closed on both Saturdays. 

Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and on Oct. 31. 

The City-County Building will be open on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Lastly, early voting will stay open until 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2 and 3. The last day to early vote is Nov. 3. 

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

For a sample ballot, click here. 

