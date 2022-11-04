The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County

In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in.

In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission.

Here is the breakdown. All totals below include absentee ballots returned thus far and in-person early voting. These numbers come directly from the Knox County Election Commission.

Voters by age

Age 18 to 24: 1,737

Age 25 to 29: 1,922

Age 30 to 39: 5,848

Age 40 to 49: 7,589

Age 50 to 59:12,465

Age 60 to 69:18,910

Age 70+: 24,031

Voters by Tennessee House District

District 14: 16,696 (number of registered voters in District 14 as of Oct. 25 is 55,813)

District 15: 4,995 (number of registered voters in District 15 as of Oct. 25 is 34,184)

District 16: 10,829 (number of registered voters in District 16 as of Oct. 25 is 44,876)

District 18: 12,317 (number of registered voters in District 18 as of Oct. 25 is 49,082)

District 19: 8,825 (number of registered voters in District 19 as of Oct. 25 is 42,086)

District 89: 11,616 (number of registered voters in District 89 as of Oct. 25 is 47,228)

District 90: 7,224 (number of registered voters in District 90 as of Oct. 25 is 40,299)

The number of registered voters above includes active and inactive voters.

Voters by gender

It is important to note that there are voters whose gender is unknown because when voters register using the federal registration form, gender is not a required field.

Female: 30,541

Male: 26,021

Unknown: 15,940

First-time voters

3,267 first-time voters

Votes by early-voting location

Carter: 1,991

Expo Center: 6,595

City-County: 3,006

Downtown West: 16,324

Farragut: 13,549

Halls: 6,998

Karns: 6,389

Eternal Life: 1,947

New Harvest: 7,173

South: 4,462

Election Day falls on Tuesday, November 8. On top of the gubernatorial and congressional elections, people in Tennessee will be voting on four different amendments to the state constitution.