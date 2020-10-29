Tennessee Election 2020: Today is the last day for early voting

According to the Secretary of State's Office, 1.8 million Tennesseans have already voted early.

TENNESSEE, USA — It's the last day to cast your vote early in the presidential and state general election in Tennessee.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, a record number of Tennesseans have already voted in the November election with more than 1.8 million Tennesseans, who have already voted early.

That figure does not include numbers from yesterday or today.

The Secretary of State's Office also states in total, 2.5 million votes were cast in Tennessee for the 2016 election.

Most polls in Knox County are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and you'll need your photo ID.

If you don't vote today, you can vote in-person on Election Day, Nov. 3.

For the full list of early voting locations in Tennessee, check your local election commission for early voting locations.