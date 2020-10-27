Tennessee Election 2020: Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot

You'll receive your absentee ballot by mail and you must mail it in by Nov. 3. Then, you can track it online to see that your absentee ballot is received and counted

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — There's just one week left until Election Day and it's also the last day to request an absentee ballot.

Thousands of you are voting, both in-person and by mail.

However, if you're voting absentee, mail in your ballot as soon as possible.

You can find the application online on the TN Secretary of State's website or your local election office.

Tennessee's Absentee Mail in Ballot application is divided into four sections:

Section 1 is all about you: your name, birthday, where you live and social security number.

Section 2 lists the reasons why you can vote by mail. There's more than a dozen reasons from age to health reasons. Check the one that applies to you.

Section 3 needs your signature. When you sign your name, you're agreeing that all the information on the form is true.

Lastly, section 4 lists how you can submit the form to your local election office whether by mail, email or fax.

You can find all of this information on GoVoteTN.com.

Remember, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is today. You'll receive your ballot by mail and you must mail it in by Nov. 3.

You can also track it online to see that your absentee ballot is received and counted by your county election commission.