USPS prepares for mail-in ballot surge

USPS hopes to accelerate delivery times by expedited handling, extra deliveries and special pickups.

TENNESSEE, USA — The United States Postal Service expects to see a surge of absentee ballots this week.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office, more than 180,000 voters have already mailed in their ballots.

With a record number of people voting early this election, that's going to be a lot of mail.

However, USPS said on average it delivers 433 million pieces of mail per day.

Even if all Americans were to vote by mail this year, that's 300 millions ballots and that's only three-quarters of what the postal service delivers in a single day.

USPS hopes to accelerate delivery times by expedited handling, extra deliveries and special pickups.

From now through Election Day, retail hours at post offices are not expected to be reduced.

Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will also remain in the same locations.