5,000+ Knox County residents cast their ballot during first day of early voting

Voters have until Nov. 3 to early vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over 5,000 Knox County residents have already voted after just one day of early voting, according to the Knox County Election Commission.

Early voting began Wednesday, Oct. 19. There are 10 different early voting locations in the county.

Here is the amount of votes received yesterday per location:

Carter: 86

Expo Center: 357

City-County: 135

Downtown West: 833

Farragut: 674

Halls: 373

Karns: 406

Eternal Life: 80

New Harvest: 401

South: 220

1,441 of the 5,006 votes cast on Wednesday were absentee ballots.

Voters have until Nov. 3 to early vote. Election day is on Nov. 8.