Knoxville — Strong overnight storms caused power outages across East Tennessee and downed trees in the area, affecting at least 9 polling locations across Knox County, Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers said.

The affected locations included Shoreline Church, Sequoyah Hills School, Cedar Bluff Middle School, A.L. Lotts Elementary School, Bluegrass Elementary School, Mt. Harmony Baptist Life Center, South Knoxville Optimist Club, South Doyle High School and Pond Gap School.

Mt. Harmony Baptist Life Center is the only remaining polling place that has not yet had power restored, Rodgers said.

Damage across East Tenn. from powerful overnight storms
01 / 23
Rachel Harmony Spencer Troutt shared this photo of a tree into her home
02 / 23
Sue Carney shared this photo of a tree blocking Tobler Ln. in Knoxville.
03 / 23
Jenna Moskul shared this photo of a tree down in Sequoyah Hills in Knoxville.
04 / 23
Dee Burnette shared this photo of storm damage in her yard.
05 / 23
Hugh Williamson shared this photo of damage at Concord Marina
06 / 23
Jeff Weaver shared this photo of leaves and debris covering a road in Blount Co. He said the wet road was very slick.
07 / 23
Penny Newman Pearson shared this photo of limbs down in Halls
08 / 23
Sue Carney shared this photo of storm damage of Forest Glen in Knoxville
09 / 23
Sue Carney shared this photo of storm damage of Forest Glen in Knoxville
10 / 23
Dee Dee Burnette shared this photo of a tree down in her yard
11 / 23
Crystal Ferguson shared a photo of a tree down in her neighborhood
12 / 23
Amber Evans shared this photo of a tree down on a road
13 / 23
Amber Evans shared this photo of a tree down on a road
14 / 23
Photo Courtesy Jodie Marie
15 / 23
Photo Courtesy Randy Wise
16 / 23
17 / 23
18 / 23
19 / 23
20 / 23
21 / 23
22 / 23
23 / 23

Everyone has been able to vote because the polling locations either have paper ballots or battery-operated voting machines that do not rely on power, Rodgers said. There have been reports of long lines though at some of these locations.

He recommended that if you have flexibility in your schedule to wait a few more hours to vote.

More than 50 KUB and contract crews are responding to the area to assess damage, clear trees and debris and restore power, a news release from KUB said. Polling locations that lost power due to the storm will be prioritized.

At Shoreline Church, the polling location for voting precinct 65E in Knox County, the storms knocked out power to the church, located at 9635 Westland Dr., and a very large tree was knocked down in front of the building.

The location is currently using paper ballots and said they're hoping at this point they won't run out.

The power is currently out and voters are casting their ballots in rooms only illuminated by sunlight streaming through the windows.

