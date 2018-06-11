Knoxville — Strong overnight storms caused power outages across East Tennessee and downed trees in the area, including at Shoreline Church, the polling location for voting precinct 65E in Knox County.

The storms knocked out power to the church, located at 9635 Westland Dr., and a very large tree was knocked down in front of the building.

The location is currently using paper ballots and said they're hoping at this point they won't run out.

The power is currently out and voters are casting their ballots in rooms only illuminated by sunlight streaming through the windows.

More than 50 KUB and contract crews are responding to the area to assess damage, clear trees and debris and restore power, a news release from KUB said. Polling locations that lost power due to the storm will be prioritized.

10News has a crew at the location and will continue to update this story as we receive new information.

