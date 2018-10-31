This week the Tennessee Secretary of State reported that over one million people have voted early in the state.

The early voting period officially ends on Nov. 1.

Cannon Joiner works in downtown Knoxville and said he and his co-workers are making time to vote before the early period is over.

"In order for the system that we have in place to work, it does require the participation of everyone," Joiner said.

Sarah Carcello is a student at UT and echoes a lot of the same thing.

"If you have an opinion, you have to vote if you want change because it's harder that way to have change if you don't do anything about it," Cocello said.

A recent NBC News/GenForward Millennial poll found that out of the 1,881 adults surveyed, the issues they cared about most were healthcare, immigration and income inequality.

Healthcare is something Karmen Jones said means a lot to her family.

"Because of my grandma and just making sure she's able to pay for all those hospital bills," Jones said.

But voters said healthcare wasn't the only issue bringing them to the polls. Policy that affects schools and certain amendments matter to them too.

Maggie Matson also works downtown and voted with a few coworkers on Wednesday. She said there are certain issues she zeroed in on while voting.

"A couple things that have been on my mind lately are climate change and then gun policy," she said.

Regardless of the issues, voters said what they can agree on is how important it is to vote."

"If you want your voice to be heard, you have to vote," UT student, Brendan Gibson, said.

