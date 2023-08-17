Voting for TDA's new Tennessee milk logo is underway

Voting in person and online will end Friday, Aug. 25.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture wants you to vote for the new Tennessee Milk logo.

Voters can pick their favorite logo from the following:

TN Milk logo contest 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

You can like or love the original photo of the logo that you want to become the next TN Milk logo on TDA's Facebook page here. Comments are not considered votes.

Physical voting will also take place at the Tennessee State Fair inside the Pick TN Products Experience in Building B.