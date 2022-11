Shoreline Church on Westland Drive is experiencing broken voting machines, according to a Knox County Election Commission official.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shoreline Church on Westland Drive is experiencing broken voting machines, according to Knox County Election Commission Administrator Chris Davis.

Davis told 10News that techs are on the way to fix the machines. He expects the machines to be fixed around noon.

Voting is still continuing at this location, however, voters may experience a longer wait.