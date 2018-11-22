There are bigger plans for James Shaw Jr. than he ever could have imagined.

His humanity has shown that.

Before that Sunday morning in the Waffle House nearly seven months ago, he was a 29-year-old dad focused on being a family man.

Now, forever distinguished as the hero who rushed the gunman, he has turned the tragedy into a hallmark for helping others.

He says he feels a responsibility to those who died. To the survivors whose lives were shattered.

As his star continues to rise, neither tragedy nor celebrity is keeping him from pursuing positive change.

'It's about accountability, and caring for one another'

The most significant difference Shaw Jr. ever could have made came the moment he lunged toward an armed man and ripped a weapon from his hands.

Shaw saved lives that day.

But it wasn't enough.

"There are four victims that will never get their life back," he said in the months following the tragedy. "Their legacy has stopped."

He needed it to continue, if only through grace.

James Shaw Jr., 29, shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside an Antioch Waffle House Sunday April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Immediately after the shooting, Shaw set up a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $15,000. He raised much, much more.

In May, family members of the shooting victims attended a ceremony at Tennessee State University to honor those killed and wounded in the shooting.

Shaw presented the victims with a check for more than $240,000.

On the wave of that generosity, he also started a foundation, one that would seek to address gun violence and mental health.

He launched his new charity during an anti-violence rally at TSU.

President Glenda Glover set up a scholarship at the university in Shaw's name.

"It's about accountability," Shaw said the day he launched his foundation, "and caring for one another."

And still, he did more.

Believing in inspiration

Not every gesture was grand.

Not every one was led by him.

On Super Hero Day at school, he inspired a 10-year-old boy to dress up as a real hero.

To dress up as James Shaw.

Then, when Shaw got word, he surprised the fifth-grader at school, wrapping his right hand — the same one burned by the barrel of a gun — gently around the boy's shoulder.

He called the boy a Young King.

"Told him to keep being him," Shaw shared on Facebook, "and inspiring the world."

And with each choice, Shaw inspired a little more.

He highlighted National Adoption Month, wearing a white T-Shirt with black block letters that state: "I'm in therapy."

He took park in launching Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee's "I Believe" campaign, raising money to make the holidays a little more hopeful for children with critical illnesses.

In saving other's lives, he's been given one anew.

Having faith in humanity

For months after the Waffle House shooting, Shaw's best friend was a constant figure by his side.

"Our friends call it on tour," Brennan "BJ" McMurry says. "We’ve been through so many different shows, so many different interviews, and I think that is good because it sheds positive light on a very, very negative situation."

By reaching out to the other victims and working with Shaw and his foundation, McMurry has connected with those also in the restaurant he vowed to never enter again.

To even be talking about the experience is a blessing, McMurry says.

In part, it feels like therapy. It helps him process a series of moments that no other person will ever share.

"Some people lost their brother, their lover and their best friends. I didn't — and I don't have the same feelings as them. I am not as hurt as them.

"In the end, I got to walk out with my best friend …"

McMurry knows, just as Shaw does, no matter how many good deeds come after, "it will never replace the bloodshed and loss."

But perhaps it will restore a little bit of humanity.

They have faith in that.

