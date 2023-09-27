Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. warns about 'moderate' fire danger level due to dry conditions

A "moderate" risk level is the second-lowest risk level. It was raised due to continuing dry conditions and lower humidity.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department warned the community that the fire danger level was raised to "moderate" on Wednesday, the second-lowest risk level.

The fire department said it was raised because of continuing dry conditions and lower humidity, and asked people to keep the fire danger level in mind if burning anything outside. All outdoor fires should be monitored until they are completely out, and people should avoid burning anything near structures, wood lines or on the sides of hills.

According to a post on social media from the fire department, only organic and natural material is allowed to be burned outside — nothing that has been pressure-treated.

Anyone who has questions about the fire danger level in the Waldens Creek area can also reach out to the volunteer fire department at 865-429-8258.