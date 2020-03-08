'Walls for Women' murals celebrate 19th amendment

"Walls for Women" is creating 10 original murals by female artists all across Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anew project is celebrating the centennial year of the 19th amendment through art.

The 19th amendment gave women the right to vote in 1920.

One of them is at Printshop Beer Company in South Knoxville.

This is Paris Woodhull's first-ever outdoor mural.

For the project, she can create a mural of whatever she wants, which she said is a welcome change.

"They just wanted to give women the opportunity to create whatever they wanted. Never have I ever had someone come up to me and be like, 'Well, what do you want to create?' It almost caught me off guard because I'm so used to client work," Woodhull said.