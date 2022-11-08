Walters State Community College announces new butchery program

The butchery program is part of a collaboration with the Craft Chamber of South Thuringia, in Germany.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Walter State Community College will introduce a new program into its curriculum focusing on butchery. The college announced the new program on Tuesday, and educators who created the program said it should help meet the demand for butchers in the East Tennessee area.

They said the program will be offered as a technical certificate academic program. It will also be available as an apprenticeship program, though it will not offer credits. Educators also said the skills taught in the program will be useful for hunters too.