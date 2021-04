The 4-hour virtual course teaches drivers under the age of 25 about making safe decisions.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An East Tennessee community college is working to keep drivers safe behind the wheel.

This month, Walters State Community College is offering "Alive at 25", an interactive driver safety training.

The 4-hour virtual course teaches drivers under the age of 25 about making safe decisions.

It's offering limited free registrations for the next three Saturdays.