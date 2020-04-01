KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Uncle Sam wants you ... to help survey the U.S. population in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau will be at West Town Mall in Knoxville from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 recruiting people interested in helping this year. The recruiting event was originally scheduled for Dec. 27 and 28, but had to be postponed.

The U.S. Census is looking for 9,200 applicants in Knoxville and surrounding counties.

Recruiters will answer questions and assist people in applying for both field and office positions on the spot.

"Like many employers across the nation, the Census Bureau is competing for workers in a tight labor market," said Heather Ali, Knoxville Area Census Office Recruiting Manager in a statement. "The 2020 Census begins now and we only have one chance every 10 years to get it right. It is essential that we are able to hire enough people to ensure a complete count."

The jobs are part-time, and the bureau says pay will range from $13.50 to $25 an hour.

Field staff will work right in their communities interviewing households that have not responded to the census online, by phone or in writing. Most will travel to neighborhoods assigned on the day and time they are available including days, evenings and weekends.

Generally, hours for field positions are flexible based on the worker's availability.

Census Day, which occurs just once each decade in the U.S., is on April 1, 2020. By this date, the Census said each home should receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census.