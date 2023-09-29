East TN veterans foundation organizing 'War Dog Memorial March' on Sunday

The march will be at Pellissippi State Community College's Hardin Valley campus, starting at 1:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is hosting an event on Sunday meant to bring out pets and their owners to walk a mile while learning about "war dogs."

The War Dog Memorial March is expected to be at Pellissippi State Community College's Hardin Valley Campus, starting at 1:30 p.m. The event takes participants on a walking loop around a lake while teaching them about "war dogs" and the foundation's plans to honor them.

U.S. Military Service dogs are legally considered U.S. military veterans, and around 1,600 are currently serving, according to the Department of Defense.

The registration fee is for dogs participating in the event, who also get a free event bandana. Humans can walk the loop for free, and shirts will be available to buy on-site. Proceeds go towards building a Military Working Dog Heritage Museum and the commissioning of a War Dog Monument at French Broad Veterans Park.

Participants are also encouraged to dress their dogs up for a chance to win a prize. Organizers are also asked to bring an unopened package of dog treats to support Young-Williams Animal Center.