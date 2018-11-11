On Sunday, Nov.11, a field in Fentress County was transformed into a French frontline, as part of a weekend of events commemorating a century since the armistice was signed, ending World War One.

Behind the guns of mock German attacks and American counter-strikes were real soldiers, like Dustin McGraw.

"It's incredibly humbling especially as an active duty soldier right now and realizing that one hundred years ago people did this for real," McGraw said after the trench firefight.

He's been playing the role of an American infantryman at the Alvin C. York State Park here for almost two years, teaching the next generations about the horrors and history of the war.

Among the crowd of young and old was Sierra Bow's six year-old.

"He has been in and out of the tents all day, we've been in and out of the tent I don't know how many times," she said. "With the cannons going, you really get a sense for what it would have been like the sights and the sounds and everything."

And that's the point for reenactors like McGraw.

"All the World War One veterans are gone," he said. "So if we don't as the current generation, teach the younger generation about it, pretty soon it is going to fall out of the history books."

The location in Pall Mall where the event was held is a historic site that marks the birthplace of Tennessee war legend Alvin C. York.

"I've been reading about it since I was a little kid, and just to be here at Alvin York's house on the hundredth anniversary, it's definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity," McGraw said.

