Crews responding to large warehouse fire in Newport

Dispatchers said the fire was located at 131 Verner Ave. and said it started at around 9:50 p.m.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Dispatchers in Cocke County said crews were responding to a large warehouse fire in Newport Monday evening.

They said no injuries were immediately reported as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. They said it was located at 131 Vernor Ave., the location of a recycling plant, and it was first reported at around 9:50 p.m.

Crews from the White Pine Fire Department, Dandridge Fire Department and others responded to the blaze.

Additional information about the blaze, such as its cause or more information about its severity, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.