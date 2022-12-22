Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area

With freezing temperatures coming in, there are options for places where you can stay warm.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside.

But what if you do not have a place to stay warm?

There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather.

Here are some warming shelters that are available to the public:

KARM

The Knox Area Rescue Ministries are calling unsheltered people to come to them for a place to stay during the freezing temperatures.

United Way of Blount County

A warming shelter at First Baptist Church of Maryville will be open Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. and remain open through 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

MATS Warming Station

The Ministerial Association Temporary Shelter Warming Station will be open in the evenings from Thursday, Dec. 22 until Wednesday, Dec. 28.

MATS is also partnering with First Presbyterian to offer a day center that will be open through Christmas during daytime hours so everyone has a warm place to stay.

MATS is open on nights when temperatures fall below freezing.

