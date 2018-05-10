Knoxville — Two of the world's richest men were in Knoxville on Friday.

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, were here for a "quick trip", according to Clayton Homes spokesperson Ryan Wilson.

Berkshire Hathaway bought Maryville-based Clayton Homes in 2003. It also owns a "significant minority investment" in Pilot Flying J, which is based in Knoxville.

The Gates Foundation is one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest shareholders.

It's not clear why the two billionaires are in East Tennessee, and Wilson said there are no planned public events.

