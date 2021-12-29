Wartburg community can now text city officials about trash pickup, potholes and other issues

People can text a keyword to the City of Wartburg to submit issues they see throughout the area. Their number is 423-607-5277.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — People in Wartburg can now text city officials about issues and problems they see throughout the community, helping local leaders quickly respond to problems.

The City of Wartburg and the Wartburg Police Department announced Tuesday that they purchased a new tool allowing people to text keywords to the city, quickly identifying the issue they are letting the city know about. The tool is called TextMyGov, a kind of software that many towns and cities across the U.S. have started using to connect with residents.

A list of keywords is below:

Police

Pothole

Street Sign

Street Light

Contact

Civic Center

Trash Pickup

After people send the relevant keyword, they will be prompted with additional steps so they can give officials more information. They may be asked the nearest address to the issue and will be able to upload a photo of the issue.

Once the problem is submitted, it is sent to the appropriate department to be reviewed. People can also anonymously text crime tips for non-emergency activities like speeding or suspicious activity.

People can also opt-in to receive notifications from the city through their phones. Officials said it can help people stay connected to the city and stay aware of upcoming events, emergency alerts and news across the community.

People can send keywords to 423-607-5277 at any time, any day of the week. The program is only for the City of Wartburg right now, not all of Morgan County.