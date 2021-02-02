KUB, contractors to begin mobilizing for wastewater pipeline installation across Tennesee River near downtown

The construction on the river crossing portion of the project is expected to start in late April and last approximately two-and-a-half months.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KUB and its subcontractors will begin staging and mobilizing equipment and materials next week on the south bank of the Tennessee River, just east of the Gay Street Bridge, in preparation for the installation of a new wastewater force main along the river bottom.

The construction on the river crossing portion of the project is expected to start in late April and last approximately two-and-a-half months.

The installation will start at the water’s edge on the north bank and progress to the south bank. All work in the Volunteer Landing parking lot will be performed in January 2022.

Mobilization for this work includes inserting several large barges in the river via an existing dock structure on Marathon Petroleum Corporation property on the south side of the river.

The barges will be used as work platforms during the pipeline installation. Boats, large excavating equipment, and materials will also be delivered to the site next week.

The work is part of an overall project to upgrade the wastewater system in the South Knoxville area.

It also includes upgrading and relocating the wastewater pump station near Jones Street. The original pump station has been in operation since 1953, and it is nearing the end of its service life.

The alignment of the new 24-inch wastewater force main was selected based on geotechnical conditions at the Tennessee River. The permit issued for this river crossing calls for installation to follow this specified route.

Marine traffic will not be affected by the river crossing portion of this project.