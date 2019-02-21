KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's not just for lumberjacks anymore.

A brand new axe-throwing bar is coming to Knoxville!

Yep, you heard that right. At Craft Axe Throwing, you can line up in special lanes to throw hatchets or tomahawks at a giant target. The closer you get to the bulls eye, the more points earned.

Kind of makes darts sound lame, doesn't it?

Craft Axe has locations in Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, Nebraska, and Missouri. In addition to Knoxville, they will soon be opening in Charleston, Charlotte, and Raleigh.

According to the website, it sounds sort of like bowling, where you and your friends compete against each other in a single lane. People can also host parties and special events at the bar.

So when and where?

We don't know yet. They haven't announced those details yet, but say you can follow the Craft Axe-Knoxville Facebook page to get the grand opening announcement.





