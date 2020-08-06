x
WATCH: SUV does donuts in Carl Cowan Park in Knoxville with children nearby

Knox County Parks and Rec say the driver showed "blatant disregard" for the children who were also at the park.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Parks and Recreation officials are looking for more information about the driver of a vehicle who tore through Carl Cowan Park this weekend.

This video posted on Facebook shows the SUV driving through the grass while children stand and watch.

In the post, Knox County Parks and Recreation said "the most troubling part of this is the driver's blatant disregard for the children who were nearby."

The post also said authorities were called and urged anyone with more information to call 865-215-6600.

This was taken this weekend at Carl Cowan Park. We alerted the authorities but if anyone has any information, please call 865-215-6600. The most troubling part of this is the driver's blatant disregard for the children who were nearby.

Posted by Knox County Parks & Rec on Monday, June 8, 2020

