KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — You can celebrate the Fourth of July from the comfort of your own home because WBIR is carrying this year's Festival on the 4th fireworks again.

Watch our coverage of Knoxville’s Festival on the 4th live from World’s Fair Park, see the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's patriotic Fourth of July show, and, of course, the fireworks that come after.

Coverage is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 on WBIR Channel 10.

It will also be streamed on WBIR.com.