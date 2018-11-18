Gatlinburg — They came late in the night, sipping on sparkling water and guzzling down dog food.

A family from Florida is shocked after they say a momma bear and her two cubs broke into their car while they were vacationing in Gatlinburg late last night.

Laura Oliver Broome shared a video to her Facebook showing the brazen trio bearing down on the family's car in search of snacks. The bear squad even managed to turn on the car's lights, illuminating both the leather upholstery and cans of Pellegrino they clawed to shreds.

The family tells 10 News they knew not to leave food where bears could get it while vacationing in the mountains. But they had no idea bears are capable of getting into unlocked cars. The family also suspects just that small bag of dog food they forgot was left in the backseat was enough to entice the bears.

Now, they are warning tourists to not only ensure their cars are totally rid of food, but to keep doors locked at all times.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency encourages anyone living in the mountains to remove any food source that might attract bears. That includes bird feeders and outdoor pet food.

