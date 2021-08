The suspension comes after a test revealed high bacteria levels

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — All water activities on the Pigeon River are temporarily suspended after a test revealed high bacteria levels, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

A release from Cocke County Mayor, Crystal Ottinger, stated the high bacteria levels come after recent flooding in the area. It is expected that the levels will drop back to normal range.

Ladies & Gentlemen, Based on the water quality readings that were taken by the state yesterday, The County Mayor, County... Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Friday, August 20, 2021