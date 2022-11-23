Spotty water services leads to people on English Mountain canceling Thanksgiving plans

People who live on the mountain said they lost water service Sunday night through Monday morning.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — People who live on English Mountain said they lost water service earlier this week, between Sunday night and Monday morning. Patricia Rogers said she and her husband drove to the Pigeon Forge Community Center, Monday morning, to take showers.

"We had to pay $180 to join that community center," Rogers said.

People who live on English Mountain said it's a problem they've dealt with for years. The water is either spotty or dirty. Eddie Crosby said water filters in his house get dirty quickly.

"They're supposed to get me through a year of filtration," Crosby said. "I can get about 26 to 27 days right now."

Rogers's neighbor, Jerry Hayes, said he learned the hard way that he can't have family over for the holidays because of issues with the water.

"Back in January, my son, my daughter-in-law, my granddaughter, my great-granddaughter were all here," Hayes said. "Didn't have an ounce of water, so they left three days early."

Rogers said she built her cabin on English Mountain as a refuge after her son was killed in a head-on car accident.

"I came here for my healing," Rogers said.

Seven years later, Rogers said her family hasn't visited the cabin because she's worried they won't have water when they come.

"When they plan on coming, I have to call and say, 'You can't come, we're out of water again,'" Rogers said.

In August, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office opened an investigation into the East Sevier County Utility District. They expect an update on the investigation on December 9.