Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa

The break was found at 6:40 p.m. and the city is working to fix the issue.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa.

After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.

Affected areas may include:

TVA Lab Road

Little River Mobile Home Park

Lakeside Drive

Buck Drive

Hampton Lane

Conger Road

And several others

The City of Alcoa is working to resolve the issue and will provide updates as needed.