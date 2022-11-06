Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa.
After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
Affected areas may include:
- TVA Lab Road
- Little River Mobile Home Park
- Lakeside Drive
- Buck Drive
- Hampton Lane
- Conger Road
- And several others
The City of Alcoa is working to resolve the issue and will provide updates as needed.
If you are experiencing a water outage, please call 865-380-4921.