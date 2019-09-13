CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Most of the western half of Chattanooga may experience low to no water pressure Friday.

The break happened near Tennessee American Water's plant which is located at 109 Wiehl Street, according to a spokesperson.

TAW's spokesperson said customers in downtown and North Chattanooga may experience low to no water pressure.

Crews are working to restore water service as safely and quickly as possible.

The spokesperson also said more customers will be affected as the water main repairs are expected to take most of the day.

WRCB

The break left some downtown businesses without water.

There are several schools closed due to the water main break. All Hamilton County schools will be dismissing early Friday.

The Tennessee Aquarium, all Hamilton County government offices and Chattanooga City Courts will be closed Friday. Cases scheduled for Friday's hearing will be heard next Friday, Sept. 20.

Signal Mountain is also affected.

Other city buildings being closed on Friday are: