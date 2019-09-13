CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Most of the western half of Chattanooga may experience low to no water pressure Friday.
The break happened near Tennessee American Water's plant which is located at 109 Wiehl Street, according to a spokesperson.
TAW's spokesperson said customers in downtown and North Chattanooga may experience low to no water pressure.
Crews are working to restore water service as safely and quickly as possible.
The spokesperson also said more customers will be affected as the water main repairs are expected to take most of the day.
The break left some downtown businesses without water.
There are several schools closed due to the water main break. All Hamilton County schools will be dismissing early Friday.
The Tennessee Aquarium, all Hamilton County government offices and Chattanooga City Courts will be closed Friday. Cases scheduled for Friday's hearing will be heard next Friday, Sept. 20.
Signal Mountain is also affected.
Other city buildings being closed on Friday are:
- City Hall, 101 E. 11th Street
- City Hall Annex, 100 E. 11th Street
- Chattanooga Public Library Downtown Branch, 1001 Broad Street
- Development Resource Center, 1250 Market Street
- WellAdvantage Center, 620 E. 11th Street
- Paul Clark Building, 900 E. 11th Street
- Internal Audit, 1001 Lindsey Street
- Workforce Development, 1001 Lindsey Street
- Westside Head Start, 501 W. 12th Street
- Youth and Family Development Administrative Offices, 501 W. 12th Street
- Avondale YFD Center, 1305 Dodson Avenue
- Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 200 M.L.K Boulevard
- Champions Club Tennis Center, 1096 Lupton Drive
- Carver YFD Complex, 600 N. Orchard Knob
- City Council Building, 1000 Lindsey Street
- East Chattanooga YFD Center, 2409 Dodson Avenue
- East Lake YFD Center, 3601 Dodds Avenue
- Fleet Garage - 12th Street, 904 E. 12th Street
- Fleet Garage - Amnicola, 3102 Aminicola Highway
- Frances B. Wyatt YFD Center, 406 Colville Street
- Facilities Management Building, 274 E. 10th Street
- Main Street Warehouse, 1815 E. Main Street
- Glenwood YFD Center, 2610 E. 3rd Street
- John A. Patten YFD Center, 3202 Kelly's Ferry Road
- North Chattanooga YFD Center, 406 May Street
- Outdoor Chattanooga, 200 River Street
- South Chattanooga Complex, 1151 W. 40th Street
- Traffic Operations Building, 1010 E. 11th Street
- Warner Park Concession - Cooke Field, 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue
- Warner Park Fieldhouse, 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue
- Warner Park - Frost Stadium, 1101 McCallie Avenue
- Watkins Street Facility, 1170 S. Watkins Street